I tried out the new NANK Runner Diver2 Pro Bone Conduction Headphones as this is what I thought.

Put quite simply – game changer.

The new NANK Runner Diver2 Pro headphones have to be tried to be believed.

Previous claims that earphones cancel out noise have not always delivered what they promised but these are something else – and not only that but they can be used for swimming too!

The Bone Conduction Headphones come with Noise Cancelling Mode, IP69 Swimming Headphones, Bluetooth 5.4 & 32GB MP3 Player, Open Ear Headphones with Mic, Fit for Sports and available from Amazon and currently £130 on the NANK website.

User comments have included: "The wind noise drowns out my headphones when I'm biking." "It's tough to hear my headphones clearly in a noisy pool!" But Nank innovative noise-canceling mode will fix these problems.

Open-Ear & Noise-Cancelling Mode: Featuring a pioneering 35° adjustable ear hook design, you can freely switch between open-ear and noise-canceling modes by adjusting the angle of the ear hooks. Enjoy clear music whether in a quiet or noisy environment

IP69 Swimming Headphones: Certified with top-level IP69 waterproofing, these swimming headphones combine nano waterproof coating technology with ultrasonic welding for a waterproof rating that exceeds industry standards. They support swimming and diving in various environments(Note: Please switch to MP3 mode when swimming)

Bluetooth 5.4 with MP3 Player: Runner Diver2 Pro can be used as Bluetooth headphones or as an MP3 player with built-in memory. Bluetooth 5.4 pairs easily with iOS and Android devices. Triple tap to switch to MP3 mode and store enough songs with 32GB of memory

Comfortable Wear: The sports headphones are designed with ergonomic memory elasticity, every angle is meticulously crafted for comfort. The streamlined design ensures a secure fit during any activity. The adjustable ear hook design makes the headphones compatible with swim caps, goggles, or helmets

10-Hour Battery Life: Runner Diver2 Pro bone conduction headphones with the Fast Charge technology, charge for 10 minutes and get 120 minutes of playtime. The headphones offer a 10-hour super-long battery life, keeping the music going through your long workouts