Trying to catch the Texel sheep in the judging ring.

Ten of the best pictures from Thornton-Le-Dale show

One of North Yorkshire's favourite country shows celebrated its 100th event.

Wednesday was the 100th Thornton-Le-Dale show and the crowds were out in force to either take part in or spectate over the 450 classes from dog shows, to show-jumping to the best pork pie.

Esmay Duddin 3 from Chop Gate with a Jacob Ewe her family were showing.

1. Pretty in Pink

George Barker, three, from Kirkbymoorside leading a beef shorthorn calf around the ring in the young handlers calf class.

2. Young blood

Having a good old natter at the Thornton-Le-Dale show.

3. De-brief

Abbie Ainsley, 18, from Saltburn having a go at Axe throwing.

4. Good shot

