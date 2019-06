Up to 3,000 people from all over the UK visited the event which featured over 30 stalls, music from local bands and a pets’ corner for kids to enjoy along the stunning Crescent Gardens.

1. Arts and Crafts Festival Indie Blight with a visiting Chamaeleon. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Arts and Crafts Festival Organiser Diane Yalezo and The Gaslight jazz band. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Arts and Crafts Festival Lynn Atkinson on her craft stall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Arts and Crafts Festival A pyrography artist working on her wooden designs. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more