The Fisherman’s Wife, Whitby, revealed as one of UK’s top 10 chippies

The Fisherman’s Wife in Whitby has been named as one of the UK’s top fish and chip restaurants as part of the 2020 National Fish & Chip Awards.

The restaurant, on Khyber Pass, will now compete against nine other finalists for the chance to take home the coveted title of the UK’s best fish and chip restaurant.

The Fisherman’s Wife has been ranked as one of the 10 best in the UK, sitting alongside Trenchers’ sister restaurant in Whitley Bay.

It’s not just about food quality, there are a wide variety of additional factors that make them great, including:

• Excellence in the sustainable sourcing of key ingredients

• Staff training and development policies and career opportunities for young people

• Creation of innovative menu options for those with allergies and dietary requirements

Judges will make a final round of visits to each of the restaurants for mystery dining assessments, before crowning the UK’s best fish and chip restaurant on January 23 next year at the award ceremony in London.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “The UK is world-renowned for fish and chip takeaways, but there are plenty of incredible restaurants serving tasty, healthy fish and chips to sit in customers day in day out.

“We have 10 of these exceptional restaurants represented in this list. Each is a credit to our industry and we wish them all good luck in the final round of judging.”

Organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, the awards are the UK’s premier awards for fish and chip businesses.