The railway children at Ebberston Station

Picture shows a group of children pictured with some station employees on the platform of Ebberston station on the Forge Valley Line.

The station was originally called Wilton Station and was actually located in the nearby village of Allerston. It was renamed Ebberston station in 1903. The village of Ebberston is located one mile to the east of Allerston. The 16¼ mile Forge Valley Line was opened by the North Eastern Railway Company on the May 1, 1882 and the last passenger train on the line ran on June 3 1950.