The Sail Loft on Scarborough’s Sandside

The tall gabled building dominating this picture on Scarborough’s Sandside is the Sail Loft overlooking the harbour.

Two known Scarborough sailmakers were Wyvill Todd and John Parkin who both had sail lofts near the harbour. Standardisation of sails of a full rigged ship came in the late 18th century. A ship might have as many as thirty seven sails as its normal equipment.

