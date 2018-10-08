The weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.
A mild and at times warm week to come.
Monday October 8: Much milder. Dry and breezy with sunny spells developing.
Tuesday October 9: Dry and very mild with sunny spells.
Wednesday October 10: Warm, dry and sunny.
Thursday October 11: Warm and dry with sunny spells but an increasing southeast wind making it cool along the coast.
Friday October 12: Cloudy with a spell of rain.
Saturday October 13: Warm but with a chance of a spell of rain.
Sunday October 14: Warm but with a chance of rain.
Outlook: Cooler with near average temperatures but still on the dry side.