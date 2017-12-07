Theatre: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, December 6 to 30, 2018

Tickets go on sale for next year’s Christmas show at the Stephen Joseph on the same day this year’s show opens.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland has been penned by Nick Lane, the writer of A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol which opens today.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing Nick’s interpretation of Tweedledum and Tweedledee, the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts and, of course, the famous ‘Eat Me, Drink Me’ magic,” said director Paul Robinson.

Tickets: 01723 370541