Theatre: Beauty and the Beast, YMCA Theatre, Scarborough

Friday January 26 and Saturday January 27 at 7.30pm and Sunday January 28 at 2pm

Are you suffering from those January blues? Fear not because Hatton School of Performing Arts will be taking to the YMCA stage with another side-splitting pantomime later this month.

Based on themes from the much-loved story Beauty and the Beast, this show tells the “tale as old as time” as you’ve never seen it before.

Join all your favourite characters and sing the songs from the original story with added surprises and hilarious twists guaranteed to have you singing along, dancing in the aisles and laughing all the way home.

The cast is led by one of the town’s favourite performers Stuart Metcalfe, who will be playing the fiery Lumiere. Stuart is renowned and loved in the area for his comedy characters and fantastic voice. Joining Stuart are other experienced performers including Kia Skilbeck as the energetic Lefou, side kick to the self-worshipping Gaston played by Tim Ash. Dominic Hulme is an intimidating beast and rising star Chelsey Stubbs plays the Sorceress. Other cast members are making their pantomime debut including Floriana Montella as the bubbly Mrs Potts and Jazzy Jowett takes the role of the leading lady, Belle.

Supported by the fantastic Hatton School of Performing Arts show teams providing powerful chorus vocals and outstanding dance routines, this talented cast are working hard to ensure their audience have a great night of entertainment that all the family will love. So “be our guest” and join Hattons Show teams at the YMCA Theatre in St Thomas Street from January 26 to 28.

Tickets cost: adults £8.50; concessions £8. Tickets are on sale now at the YMCA box office (01723 506750) and on line (tiny.cc/ymcatheatre). Book now.

Tickets also on door.