Theatre: Best of West End streamed on to big screen at theatre studio space

A new programme of live streamings of operas, dance and drama has been added to the spring programme at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

They are: Carmen (ROH delayed live), Tuesday March 13 at 6.45pm: Bizet’s classic French opera stars Anna Goryachova in Barrie Kosky’s production. The young soldier Don José intends to marry Micaëla, a girl from his home village. But when he meets the sensual and fiercely independent Carmen, he sacrifices everything to be with her.

Lady Windermere’s Fan (Oscar Wilde delayed live), Monday March 26 at 7.15pm: A new production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy, directed by Kathy Burke, this is the second play from the Oscar Wilde Season, a year-long celebration of the brilliant Victorian playwright being staged by Classic Spring, a new theatre company led by Dominic Dromgoole.

Bernstein Centenary (ROH Live), Tuesday March 27 at 7.15pm: The Royal Ballet has united all three of its associate choreographers to celebrate the dynamic range of Leonard Bernstein

Macbeth (ROH Live), Wednesday April 4 at 7.15pm: Verdi’s life-long love affair with Shakespeare’s works began with Macbeth, a play he considered to be ‘one of the greatest creations of man’. The warrior Macbeth fights on the side of the King of Scotland – but when a coven of witches predict that he’ll become king himself, ruthless ambition drives Macbeth and his wife to horrific acts.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (NT recorded live), Tuesday April 17 at 7pm: Revivalof the Tennessee Williams classic stars Sienna Miller, Jack O’Connell and Colm Meaney.

Julius Caesar (NT delayed live), Wednesday April 25 at 7pm: Ben Whishaw and Michelle Fairley play Brutus and Cassius, David Calder plays Caesar and David Morrissey is Mark Antony in this broadcast from The Bridge Theatre, London.

Manon (ROH Live), Thursday May 3 at 7.15pm: Manon’s brother Lescaut is offering her to the highest bidder when she meets Des Grieux and falls in love. They elope to Paris, but when Monsieur G.M. offers Manon a life of luxury as his mistress she can’t resist.

Macbeth (NT Live), Thursday May 10 at 7pm: Shakespeare’s most intense and terrifying tragedy, directed by Rufus Norris, will see Rory Kinnear and Anne-Marie Duff return to the National Theatre to play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth.

An Ideal Husband (Oscar Wilde Live), Tuesday June 5 at 7.15pm: The Rolls-Royce of English comedies, Wilde’s An Ideal Husband brings an act of political sin into the heart of the English home. Ambitious government minister Sir Robert Chiltern’s smooth ascent to the top seems assured until Mrs Cheveley appears with damning proof of his previous financial chicanery.

Swan Lake (ROH Live), Tuesday June 12 at 7.15pm: Swan Lake has had a special role in the repertory of The Royal Ballet since 1934. This season the company creates a new production with additional choreography by artist in residence Liam Scarlett. While remaining faithful to the Petipa-Ivanov text, Scarlett will bring fresh eyes to the staging of this classic ballet.

Streamings – usually live, occasionally ‘delayed’ by several days – see shows from some of the UK’s top theatre companies, including the National Theatre, the Royal Opera House and the RSC, sent live from the venue to cinema screens around the world.

Tickets for streamings in the McCarthy studio available on: 01723 370541