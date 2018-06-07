Theatre: Crowdscapes

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, until June 30

This is an intriguing exhibition of ‘crowdscapes’ by York artist Neil McBride. Neil’s crowd scenes are impressionistic renderings of people in eventful situations.

Neil said: “Rehearsed spontaneity and order from chaos would best describe the feel of my work.

“Many traditional painting techniques are employed but the paintings often begin without any pre-conceived idea of an event much like the way many writers allow a novel to evolve on the fly.”

Free entry