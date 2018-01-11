Theatre: Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Kirk Theatre, Pickering, from Friday January 12 to Saturday January 20

Pickering Musical Society is in the final stages of rehearsal for their annual production.

It is directed by Luke Arnold and written by society life member Ron Hall.

Alice Rose in her first title plays Goldilocks and her older sister Imogen plays Prince Edwin.

Marcus Burnside is back as Dame Trott and Matthew Russel is a natural as her son.

Performances daily at 7.15pm plus a matinee on Saturday January 13, Sunday January 14 and Saturday January 20 at 2.15pm.

Tickets: 01751 474833