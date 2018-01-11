Theatre: Last Laugh

Bridlington Spa, Monday January 22 at 7pm; Whitby Pavilion, Saturday January 27 at 7.30pm; Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, March 28 at 7.45pm and March 29 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm

Last Laugh, written by BAFTA winner John Godber, will premiere in the region this month.

The film, set mainly in Whitby, stars Nick Figgis as college lecturer Martin Dowson hoping to escape from obscurity by having a screenplay made into a film.

As well as relationships and overbearing parents, we witness his eventual breakdown during a cathartic rant on an open mic spot at a local comedy club in front of a packed house.

During the performance, we see flash backs to a memorable trip to Whitby with all the pathos and comic talent you could expect from Godber as our hero endures on an insane weekend with his parents.

Directed by award- winning Daniel Coll, Last Laugh is a universal story that resonates with most people illustrating the sometimes confusing and conflicted nature of love of all kinds.

“We filmed a huge part of the film in locations such as Whitby, Scarborough and other parts of North Yorkshire,” said Daniel.

“Whitby opened its arms; it is the easiest place to film without a doubt.

“The local council and tourism board were just brilliant. The locations were fabulous and made filming such a pleasure.

“Someone saw the film recently and mentioned how stunning the Yorkshire backdrop was. This is what we are about, bringing film to Yorkshire – it can be such a boost for the local economy and really drive tourism”.

“At the moment we are planning a detective series in York.

“ We’re hoping to get back to filming in Whitby and working on more films with John Godber in Yorkshire.”

John Godber’s latest play Scary Bikers is at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, from Tuesday April 3 to Saturday April 7.

