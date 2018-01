McCarthy Studio, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, from Tuesday March 20 to Saturday March 24

Told by an Idiot Napoleon Disrobed is a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth and Arcola Theatre. Written by Simon Leys and directed by Kathryn Hunter, this comic alternative history re-imagines the final years of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Performances times are: March 20, 21 at 7.45pm, March 22 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm; March 23 at 7.45pm and March 24 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm

Tickets: 01723 370540