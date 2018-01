Scarborough Spa, Sunday May 6 at 7.30pm

Kerry Ipema delivers a comedic and charismatic portrayal of the ladies as they brunch, banter, argue, support each other and swoon over men and Manolos.

Kerry said: “I hope people can expect to laugh, and have a good time. I hope to create an environment that’s very similar to the girl’s brunches. There’s a lot of drinking, there’s a lot of fun, there’s a lot of laughter.

Tickets: 01723 821 888