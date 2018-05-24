Theatre: The Wild Zone

Gazebo, Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, Saturday May 26 at 10am, 11am, noon and 1pm

Beach Hut Theatre Company invites you to visit the 24th century, at a time when the loss of nature has become critical.

The Wild Zone is a new science-fiction play for children and families, written and directed by John Pattison.

It features projected images, a surround-sound immersive experience and an especially composed new score. Tickets are free but limited, so to ensure your place book at Woodend, The Crescent on 01723 384500.

Co-artistic director at Beach Hut John Pattison said: The year is 2300CE: the population is struggling during a climate change disaster known as the “Dry Spell”. Scientists Juno and Jupiter stumble on a secret facility, guarded by a quirky super computer, which may just hold the key to humanity’s survival. Will you help them crack the codes, beat the clock and save the planet?’

The Wild Zone is part of the Wild in the Heart project, a series of six original plays that explore new ways of looking at nature and how it impacts on youngsters in the area.

Wild in the Heart continues on Saturday June 2 with five more short original plays written by emerging writers and directed by Alison Watt.

These will be performed in the town centre green spaces including Albemarle Crescent, Alma Square, the Crescent Gardens and Woodend.

The 15-minute plays are free and will be performed repeatedly between 11am and 4pm. There’s no need to book. Just drop in on the day.

As part of the project, audiences can also take part in an urban nature hunt. Moving between each play, children can pick up their special ‘Wild in the Heart’ card and get it marked with a nature stamp – when they collect all six, they will receive a special reward.

Free events