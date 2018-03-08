Theatre: Winter Solstice

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, March 28 to Saturday March 30

Winter Solstice tells the story of what appears to be a normal family Christmas in a western middle class home. Bettina and her husband Albert aren’t happy. Bettina’s mother is staying for the holidays. Which is awkward.

Winter Solstice can be seen in the Round at 7.30pm on Wednesday March 28 and Friday March 30; at 1.30pm and 7pm on Thursday March 29, and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday March 31. Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked now.

Tickets: 01723 370541