Scarborough Spa, every Wednesday and Thursday until May 31 and June 2; every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from June 7 to September 15, daily at 8pm

Scarborough Spa’s new summer show has opened for a 16-week run.

Tony Peers Productions presents Wow! That’s What I Call Musicals.

The cast takes you on a musical journey through West End, Broadway and Hollywood.

This year’s show features music from Oklahoma, Singing in the Rain and Puttin’ On the Ritz.

Tickets: 01723 821888