These are the ten best restaurants in Scarborough according to Trip Advisor

We're lucky enough to have plenty of great restaurants in Scarborough to choose from, and everyone has their favourite.

But these are then ten most popular restarants in Scarbororugh according to Trip Advisor reviews.

A small, cosy brasserie serving a mix of English, French and Asian cuisines using fresh ingredients from local suppliers.

1. Green Room, Victoria Road

It's not surprising that a fish and chip shop featured on this list, this one being popular with locals and tourists alike looking for the quintessential taste of the seaside.

2. Lifeboat Fish Bar, Eastborough

Serving authentic Turkish recipes handed down through generations of owner Mehmet Hassan's family.

3. AZ Restuarant, Columbus Ravine

The perfect friendly atmosphere for a cosy pint by the open fire or a traditional home cooked meal using fresh local produce.

4. Bryherstones Country Inn, Cloughton

