These are the ten best restaurants in Scarborough according to Trip Advisor We're lucky enough to have plenty of great restaurants in Scarborough to choose from, and everyone has their favourite. But these are then ten most popular restarants in Scarbororugh according to Trip Advisor reviews. 1. Green Room, Victoria Road A small, cosy brasserie serving a mix of English, French and Asian cuisines using fresh ingredients from local suppliers. 2. Lifeboat Fish Bar, Eastborough It's not surprising that a fish and chip shop featured on this list, this one being popular with locals and tourists alike looking for the quintessential taste of the seaside. 3. AZ Restuarant, Columbus Ravine Serving authentic Turkish recipes handed down through generations of owner Mehmet Hassan's family. 4. Bryherstones Country Inn, Cloughton The perfect friendly atmosphere for a cosy pint by the open fire or a traditional home cooked meal using fresh local produce.