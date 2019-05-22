This is why a barrier was placed around ‘Freddie Gilroy' on Scarborough's North Bay

The popular ‘Freddie’ sculpture on Scarborough’s Royal Albert Drive has been cleaned.

A barrier was put around ‘Freddie Gilroy and the Belsen Stragglers’, on Friday, which sparked questions from residents.

A spokesperson from the council said: “The barrier was in place while Freddie’s annual clean and polish treatment was carried out. After cleaning, an oil based solution is applied to help protect the sculpture from the elements and give it a gentle sheen.

"Freddie’s bench has been subject to a clean too. We use a special application to try and remove the rust stains. This will take time as with each application more rust comes off."

The giant steel sculpture made by Ray Lonsdale was paid for and donated to the town by Maureen and Michael Robinson.

It is based on a retired miner who Ray became friends with and who turned out to also be one of the first soldiers to relieve the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp at the end of World War II.