Thousands flock to Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage Staithes once again hosted its annual festival of arts and heritage this past weekend, when more than 150 artists exhibited in 90 cottages and public spaces around the fishing village. Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the action. 1. Staithes Festival of Arts & Heritage Suzie Devey makes a call at her art installation on the seafront. 2. Staithes Festival of Arts & Heritage Sculptor Derek Anderson with a piece of his work. 3. Staithes Festival of Arts & Heritage Artist Heather Burton with a piece of her work. 4. Staithes Festival of Arts & Heritage Sculptor Emma Stothard with one of her sculptures on Staithes seafront