Three of UK’s national treasures at Scarborough in New Year

Golden Girls, Scarborough Spa, Friday January 25 at 7.30pm

Three of the UK’s national treasures – musical theatre star Maria Friedman, soprano Lesley Garrett and actor Bonnie Langford – have joined forces for the first time to record am album and hit the road for a UK Headline Tour entitled Golden Girls.

The Golden Girls tour will take the three women to music venues around the country including Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Friday January 25.

Golden Girls will be released on Decca Records next month and will feature a repertoire hand-picked by the three women, capturing their timeless vocals and infectious personalities.

A complete soundtrack to their lives, each track is a celebration of their journey as women – the nostalgia, the joy, the highs, the lows, and the excitement for what is still to come.

With more than 130 years of collective experience, more than 50 stage shows between them and more than 32 albums, these ladies are legends of the stage and screen.

Featuring favourites such as Nina Simone’s Feeling Good, Judy Garland’s Get Happy and ABBA’s Slipping Through My Fingers, each song on the album has been reimagined by the three women and captures the camaraderie, trust and friendship between them.

Lesley, Maria and Bonnie said : “We are thrilled to be teaming up for this new Golden Girls album and UK tour.

“Being in the studio together has been a blast and we can’t wait to hit the road together.”

Fiona Pope, A&R manager at Decca Records, said: “These three women are truly the female legends of stage and screen.

“We are delighted that they have come together to share the stories of their lives and extraordinary careers through music.

“This venture will show Friedman, Garrett and Langford in a new light.”

Tickets: 01723 821888.