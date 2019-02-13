Tickets go on sale for Books by the Beach with some selling out in hours

Heather French, festival director, is delighted with the launch of this year’s Books by the Beach - with one event selling out in hours of tickets going on sale.

The event led by building conservationist Tom Nancollas at Scarborough Lighthouse was the first to sell out.

“Books by the Beach has had a brilliant start with Tom Nancollas selling out at the yacht club and lighthouse venue on the first morning of ticket sales,” said Heather.

Comic crime writer Lynne Truss is close behind with her event at The Stephen Joseph Theatre lounge bar - just a handful of tickets left.

Lynne, the author of Eats, Shoots and Leaves, will be in conversation with Barry Forshaw at the theatre on Friday April 12 at 10am.

Historian and broadcaster Kate Williams is proving a popular lunch guest at the Palm Court Hotel.

Kate’s Rival Queens: the Betrayal of Mary Queen of Scots is based on new research.

She will be talking to Allan Mallinson at the hotel on Saturday April 13 at 12.30pm.

Forensic scientist Angela Gallop’s event at Scarborough Library on Sunday is selling well as is bestselling biographer Alan Johnson.

The former MP will be talking about his book In My Life: a Musical Memoir at the library on Saturday at 7.30pm.

“Scarborough appears ‘hot for history’ as TV Egyptologist Joann Fletcher has made a early dash for home,” said Heather.

“ Chris Skaife, the Ravenmaster is flying high and Simon Heffer is shining brightly through the Victorian window panes of St Martin-on-The-Hill,” she said.

Joann is at the library on the Thursday at 10.30am; Christopher is at the library on the same day at 5.30pm and Simon is at the church on the Sunday at 3pm.

England cricketing hero Mike Brearley, Saturday at the library, has been quick to make his mark.

With ocean conservation on everyone’s mind, BBC Blue Planet advisor Jon Copley is a must-see to discover what effect we are having on our seas. He is at the library on the Thursday.

TV Allotment Challenge star Jim Buttress is cultivating his lead for his event at the library on the Sunday.

Other guests include Jenny Colgan and Lucy Diamond on the Saturday.

Novelist Sadie Jones is the guest at Wykeham Abbey Old Kitchen for the lunch event on the Friday.

Tickets on sale at the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office.