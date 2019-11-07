Top curry award for Scarborough's Tikka Tikka chef

Chef Abdul Aziz has won a Curry Life award.

Abdul Aziz from Tikka Tikka on Castle Road has been voted Best Chef in the Curry Life Awards 2019. He had already won the Chef of the Year Award in 2013.

As restaurant owner Kamal Hossain explained, the judging was based on customer reviews as well as a meal that judges had at the restaurant.

Mr Hossain said: "They came in, had dinner and then a month ago the crew came in to do some filming and interviews so at that point I realised something was happening. Then we have been invited to the gala dinner in London. It was just a big surprise.

"It's a fantastic achievement, it recognises our hard work."

The awards ceremony was held on November 3 at London’s Hilton Park Lane.