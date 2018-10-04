`

Traditional pub serving up quality menu

The Bull and Sun Bridlington. Picture by Paul Atkinson
The Bull and Sun, Baylegate, Bridlington

Warning! The portions here are big and tasty – so arrive for you meal ravenous.

There is a huge friendly welcome to match the warm, hearty food served on plates as big as flying sauces.

Seated at our table – booked in advance for a Saturday evening – we were quickly brought our drinks and offered a plate of nachos and dips while we looked at the menu.

There is plenty of choice so take your time. From the starters I picked posh fish fingers, £4.95, and my sister Janette opted for deep fried brie wedges, £4.95.

Four chunky fingers of cod flllet in home-made beer batter served with tartare sauce and a salad garnish duly arrived. A portion of chips and it could have been a main. They were crispy and flaky-fish filled.

The brie wedges were served with cranberry sauce and a salad garnish and declared gooey and crunchy.

The mains gave us a dilemma – curry, chilli, fish and chips, pie, lasagne, steaks, burgers, cajun chicken ...

It was a tough choice but the Bull and Sun’s famous steak and Guinness Pie, £9.95, was duly ordered by me.

Janette selected home-made chicken tikka masala, £9.95.

I could not fault the pie - filled with tender chunks of prime steak in a rich Guinness gravy and topped with crispy puff pastry. It was served with chips and seasonal vegetables.

The curry was indeed chunks of chicken breast cooked in a spicy cream and yoghurt sauce, served with rice, naan bread and mango chutney.

Desserts were plentiful, if you have room. An ice-cream sundae comes with scoopfuls of flavours of your choice, sprinkles and sauce.

The Bull and Sun does what it says on the sign – serves traditional pub grub – and it is top quality as well as quantity – in pub surroundings.

It offers smaller portions, a lunch menu and caters for all kinds of occasions. In fact I was asked when I booked if were celebrating anything special so that could be accommodated.

The pub is also famed for its Sunday lunch menu.