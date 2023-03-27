Sleep retreats revealed as latest travel trend

A sleep retreat is a trip where the holidaymaker focuses on getting deep, restorative sleep whilst being taught how to build healthy sleep habits by experts at the retreat.

Martin Seeley, the CEO and sleep expert at MattressNextDay has shared why more people are choosing to go on sleep retreats, what the benefits of going on one are, and what to expect should you decide to go on one.

What is a sleep retreat, and what can you expect at one?

As the name suggests, a sleep retreat is a trip where the holidaymaker focuses on getting deep, restorative sleep whilst being taught how to build healthy sleep habits by experts at the retreat. Many people go because they have trouble falling asleep at night because their minds are racing with thoughts about work or life in general. Others have trouble staying asleep due to stress or anxiety about what tomorrow may bring. Some have even been diagnosed with insomnia by their doctor and told that they need help sleeping better in order to function properly during the day.

Some of the most common services provided on these kinds of holidays include:

Massages and other forms of bodywork: Massages are often used as a way to relax and reduce tension. They can also be helpful in treating various health conditions, including stress-related disorders, muscle aches and pains, headaches or other ailments.

Reflexology: Reflexology is a form of alternative medicine that involves applying pressure to different points on your feet to promote overall well-being. It's believed that reflexology stimulates nerve endings in your feet that correspond with every part of your body. The idea is that stimulating these nerve endings can help regulate key organs in your body, which may improve their function and lead to better overall health.

Yoga classes: Yoga is another popular form of relaxation therapy that involves physical postures (asanas) combined with breathing exercises (pranayama). Some yoga practitioners believe that practising yoga regularly can help them achieve greater levels of peace and calmness through meditation — which is one reason why many people take up yoga during their vacations!

Meditation classes: If you’re looking to learn more about the many benefits of meditation, you can check out some introductory meditation classes at your local yoga studio or community centre. Many people believe that meditation can help reduce stress levels by slowing down breathing and heart rate.

Sleep doctors: Sleep doctors are trained to diagnose and treat sleep disorders, which can include insomnia and other problems that affect your quality of life (such as snoring). They will then provide advice on how to overcome these problems and improve your sleep quality and duration.

Sleep expert reveals seven factors making this travel trend more mainstream

