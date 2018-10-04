UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist at Scarborough Spa

Russell Watson, Scarborough Spa, Wednesday October 31 at 7.30pm

Russell Watson, one of the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artists returns to the stage with his new show Canzoni d’Amore.

Following a series of sell out performances between 2015- 16, Russell Watson is taking his new show across the UK stopping off at Scarborough Spa, Grand Hall, on Wednesday October 31.

Watson’s career to date has seen some incredible achievements; his debut album The Voice held simultaneous number 1 slots in the US and UK (a world first), spending a record breaking 52 weeks at number 1 in the UK.

Russell has sold in excess of seven million albums and won 4 classical BRITS. He was the first artist to perform at the Kodak Theatre, the home of the Oscars in Los Angeles, and is the only British artist to be invited to perform at the Independence Day cele-

brations at the White House in July 2012.

In 2002 Russell performed at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, which was televised to more than one billion people. HIs success has taken him around the world.

