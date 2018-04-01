View from the Zoo: Season in full swing with more activities

Last weekend our summer season began, and with the park now open later we have moved our talk times around to help visitors see even more animals and attend more events.

The lemur talk, the first of the day, is now at 11.30am straight after the lemur encounter which is open from 11am.

We have three types of lemur at Flamingo Land, ring tails, mongoose and red-bellied. Ring tailed lemurs are highly recognisable with their characteristic stripy tails. Our dominant female is called Ruth and she bosses the group around. Other individuals include Rainbow and Wotsit. Our smaller mongoose lemurs are grey with white fur around their cheeks. We have a family group with mum Geraldine, dad Geoff and son Benji. The red-bellied lemurs look a little like teddy bears, however, we only have females so our red-bellied lemur actually have grey-bellies.

The tiger talk and feed has now moved to 1.30pm so as to allow visitors to enjoy both the bird and sea lion shows without missing out on watching the tigers have their dinner. Our cub, Menya, is around seven months old and is now very confident. Each day she has her dinner out in the main enclosure with mum and dad.

We have added a new Lorikeet talk into the day. This takes the form of a question and answer session with the lorikeet keepers. Our lorikeet aviary is down at the bottom of the park. Visitors can have a go at feeding the lorikeets by buying a pot of nectar. Lorikeets are nectar eating birds and have a special brush. The lorikeets are just one of the bird species which are currently nesting so we hope the flock will be joined by some smaller members very soon.

The popular ‘Meet a Creature’ sessions have moved to their summer time of 3pm and these will allow our visitors to meet some of the animals used in our education sessions such as the corn snakes – Fred and Jasper, Tallulah the tarantula, and our tenrecs – Bruno and Raymond.

The Education team are currently preparing for their summer of wildlife activities including moth and bat walks which will be open to local residents as well as day visitors.

As well as the talks mentioned above we have talks on our penguins, baboons, and hippo. This year we have added a Peter Rabbit show which visitors can book onto. During the Easter period the education centre is running an Easter trail for visitors.