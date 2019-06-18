WATCH: Adventurous seal swims up close to visitors at Scarborough Harbour

A seal which swam up close to visitors at Scarborough harbour has been captured on video.

Dawn Carlyle posted the video on social media and many people commented saying "how wonderful" and "beautiful" it was.

Photo by Dawn Carlyle

Photo by Dawn Carlyle

Photo by Dawn Carlyle

Photo by Dawn Carlyle

Photo by Dawn Carlyle

Photo by Dawn Carlyle