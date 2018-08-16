West End vocalists at Scarborough Spa

Back to Bacharach, Scarborough Spa, Friday September 7 at 7.30pm

The new production Back to Bacharach is set to bring some of the finest West End vocalists, accompanied by the Magic Moments Orchestra to Scarborough Spa.

Back to Bacharach will visit The Spa Theatre next month and will create a perfect evening of nostalgia, great songs and stunning performance.

The show features three of the finest West End vocalists, accompanied by a10-piece band, recreating Burt Bacharach’s timeless masterpieces with all of his greatest hits featured in this two-hour show.

Alfie, What The World Needs Now, The Look Of Love, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and Always Something There To Remind Me are just a few of the many classics featured in the show.

Burt Bacharach is a legend of popular music who has won six Grammy Awards and three Academy awards with more than 70 top 40 hits in the USA and over 50 top 40 hits in the UK, which have been recorded by many successful artists throughout the years such as Cilla Black, Tom Jones, Elvis Presley and The Carpenters to name a few.

Tickets: 01723 821888