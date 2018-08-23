What’s on the specials board at ... The Crescent

We feature a restaurant or bar and tell you what’s on the specials board.

Check out The Crescent Hotel, Scarborough.

Contemporary British restaurant and carvery.

Carvery menu: includes roast meats, Yorkshire puddings, selection of vegetables, gravy and sauces

Reflections restaurant: menu is changed on a weekly basis with an emphasis on locally-sourced, seasonal food Every Monday and Tuesday: steak nights, 2 x8oz steaks, triple-cooked chips and seasonal salad, choice of sauces, bottle of house wine and two desserts – £39.95

Sunday lunch: served in Reflections from noon onwards. Choice of starters, main and dessert. One of the best value Sunday lunches in town: three courses at £16.95

Afternoon tea: sandwiches, scone with jam and cream, cakes, tea, coffee – £12.95 per person; with Prosecco add £5.95 each

Opening Hours

Carvery is open daily from noon to 9pm (meals and lite bites served in bar from 5pm)

Reflections is open daily and open to non-residents of the hotel

Booking information: 01723 507507

email: reception@thecrescenthotel.com