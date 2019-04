It includes a new exhibition spanning from the early Bronze Age to occupation of the Cholmleys - photographer Richard Ponter captured these images.

1. Spring has sprung in abbey grounds Visitor Matilda Nickless views the spring daffodils in the abbey grounds Richard Ponter jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. New exhibition open Manager Matteo Allessio in the new exhibition area. Richard Ponter jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Abbey in focus Visitor taking a picture of the grand Whitby Abbey Richard Ponter jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. On display Manager Matteo Allessio in the new exhibition area. Richard Ponter jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more