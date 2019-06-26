Whitby footpath left in an 'appalling state with broken slabs and overgrown verges,' says resident

Whitby residents have spoken about their frustration after a footpath was left in an "appalling state."

Monk’s Trod footpath was closed for connection works to be carried out but resident Vivienne Wright said that it was left with "broken slabs and overgrown verges and hedges."

Barratt Developments have since apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure and completed work to tidy up the footpath.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise for any disruption or inconvenience caused by the closure of the Monk’s Trod footpath on Mayfield Road.

"An extension to the initial work was granted during which time the hedges have grown, causing further disruption to the footpath. Due to the potential for nesting birds, great care was needed when lightly trimming the hedges - this work has now been carried out with a bridleway inspector present.

"We can assure local residents that we are working hard to maintain the Monk’s Trod footpath and area for the enjoyment of all."

The footpath was originally closed for gas, electric, water and phone services were installed via Shackleton Close, crossing the Monks Trod footpath.

The trench remained open whilst the service companies completed their connections. Barratt Developments then had to repair the affected areas.

Barratt also added: "As a 5 star house builder we are proud of our excellent reputation for customer service, and welcome any queries regarding Monk’s Trod footpath.”

There are 60 houses at the Prospect Rise development comprising two, three and four bedroom properties and 12 two bedroom apartments.