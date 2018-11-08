Woodend, Scarborough: 1.568 Sawdust Hearts on display

Runs until November 30

There will be 1,568 embroidered hearts on show. Each one represents a day of World War One.

The hearts were inspired by the Sweetheart Pincushions, which were pinned by soldiers as part of their convalescence.

Artist Helen Birmnham sent out 1,568 heart kits to crafters across the country and is now displaying them throughout this month.

All are on the theme of the Great War and all are different, though many include poppies, union jacks and tributes to family members.

Open daily, free entry.