Wreckage of Scarborough’s North Bay Pier January 1905

This picture show the damage to North Bay Pier after the violent storm in January 1905.

The pier was built between 1866 and 1869 and cost its shareholders £6,000. Unfortunately the pier suffered from isolation and inaccessibility and eventually the original owners went bankrupt and the pier was eventually sold at acution for £1,240. Prospects for the pier revived in 1886 when the borough council bought the whole undercliff between the Castle Holms and Peasholm beck.

