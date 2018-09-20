Yay! We’re now open for business

Coffee, cake and art are now being served at Woodend in The Crescent, Scarborough.

Lottie and Rob McFarlane have moved their Yay Coffee bar from York Place to Woodend.

For the McFarlanes and Woodend director Andrew Clay, the move has proved the perfect mix of coffee, culture and community.

“This is a a partnership between Woodend and one of Scarborough’s most exciting young retailers and will give a whole new dynamic to Woodend.”

Rob and Lottie opened Yay Coffee! inspired by their love of the beverage and their desire to be part of the community.

“Once we knew Woodend was available as a place to set up our business, we knew we had to move here,” said Lottie.

As well as the coffee shop space, customers are welcome to take their drink into the art gallery next door. There is an exhibition of paintings by Richard Pottas on until the end of this month.

Pictured are Lottie and Rob in the new coffee shop.