Yorkshire food capital Malton welcomes back Britain’s Tastiest 10km race - here’s how to enter

Yorkshire’s Food Capital, Malton, will be holding ‘Britain’s Tastiest 10K’ for the second year running this August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Marathon Du Malton is a 10K walk, run or stagger with a tasty twist like no other in the UK.

Hot dog, chips and sauce all took to the streets for the 10km race!

Taking place on Sunday August 25, the Marathon Du Malton will combine locally made gourmet food and drink with a 10K route set around beautiful countryside, starting and finishing in Malton’s Market Place.

Inspired by the Marathon Du Medoc in France’s wine region, the race starts with a toast of wine, followed by food and drink stops around the course, with runners (or walkers) being encouraged to take their time and enjoy the party atmosphere.

Participants and those cheering them on are encouraged to wear fancy dress with a food and drink theme - last year saw all sorts of inventive outfits including giant strawberries, grapes, hotdogs and lobsters.

At intervals along the route will be delicious treats from local award-winning producers, such as award winning beer from Brass Castle Brewery, macarons baked by Malton-based Florian Poirot, mini Yorkshire puddings with roast beef from Malton Cookery School, McMillans of Malton have teamed up with local producer Sloemotion to offer samples of their Hedgerow Gin and The Talbot chefs will be cooking up mini burger sliders.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, at The Talbot, Malton, North Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty.

A selection of vegan treats will also be available from Malton-based deli The Purple Carrot.

Malton has earned a reputation as Yorkshire’s Food Capital and recently named Michelin starred chef Tommy Banks as patron of the annual Food Lovers Festival which takes place every May.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Visit Malton Director, said: “The Marathon Du Malton brings a real party atmosphere to town, with groups of all ages in fancy dress taking part in this really fun event inspired by the original Marathon Du Medoc. All the family will be able to get involved, from crowd support along the route to picnicking by the finish line in the Market Place!

“Tickets are already selling like hot cakes!”

Anyone not participating in the Marathon Du Malton can enjoy the Street Food Sunday event which will be running from 10am to 4pm.

The event is the perfect opportunity to soak up the atmosphere, cheer on the participants and try some mouth-watering dishes and drinks. Street Food Sunday and the additional activities in Malton’s Market Place are free to enter.

With such high demand for tickets last year the Marathon Du Malton have increased the capacity this year. Tickets, which include all the food and drink on the course, can be booked at www.visitmalton.com and cost £25, plus booking fee.