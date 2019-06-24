Yorkshire’s first whisky distillery awarded TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

The team at Yorkshire’s first whisky distillery are celebrating after being awarded Certificate of Excellence by the world’s largest travel site, TripAdvisor.

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery in Hunmanby was awarded the certificate for achieving a maximum five out of five across its 200 reviews.

The attraction was also voted number one thing to do in Hunmanby, beating eight other attractions.

Co-founder David Thompson is proud that the work that his team has done to deliver an exceptional customer experience has resulted in their first Certificate of Excellence. “The Certificate celebrates businesses that are consistently excellent and that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year,” he said.

“We’re delighted to be one of only 10% of businesses on TripAdvisor that reach the criteria for excellence, especially as we only opened to the public in 2017.”

Spirit of Yorkshire was launched in 2016 and is a collaboration between farmer and brewer, Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery and business partner, David Thompson.

It is thought to be the only distillery operating in the UK that grows all of its own barley for its whisky production and is England’s largest distillery in terms of production.

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.