Yorkshire’s first whisky distillery, near Scarborough, shortlisted for two regional awards

The team at Yorkshire’s first Whisky Distillery are celebrating after reaching the final in two categories of a prestigious regional award.

Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery has been shortlisted in both the Rural Tourist Attraction and the Diversification categories of the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2019.

Spirit of Yorkshire’s co-founder and director, David Thompson is delighted with the news.

“The countryside is at the heart of everything we do in making Yorkshire’s first whisky, so we’re both pleased and proud to have been shortlisted for these rural awards,” he said.

The awards celebrate the breadth of talent, expertise, innovation and community spirit of Yorkshire people and businesses.

The winners will be announced at a black tie dinner at the Pavilions in Harrogate on October 10.

Spirit of Yorkshire was launched in 2016 and is a collaboration between farmer and brewer, Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery and business partner, David Thompson.

The distillery is a true ‘field to bottle’ set-up and boasts some of the most impressive distilling equipment in the country, including two of the largest Forsyth pot stills operating in the UK outside of Scotland.

It is the only distillery operating in the UK that grows all of its own barley for its whisky production.