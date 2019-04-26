Your guide to free wildlife weekend events in Filey

On Saturday and Sunday, Filey will host a bird ringing demonstration, giving visitors the chance to see birds up close at Filey Country Park, 6am-noon. A Seabird Special event with Mark Pearson is on Saturday and Sunday at 12pm. A short walk to the cliff top, from Country Park top car park, will give you a bird’s eye view of razorbills, fulmars, kittiwakes and possibly puffins. Join local expert Mark for an early morning event on Sunday, 4.45-6am, to celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day at Filey Dams YWT reserve.

