These 12 Scarborough properties were the most viewed on Zoopla in the past 30 days.

Zoopla reveal the 10 most viewed properties in Scarborough in the past 30 days

Zoopla have revealed the properties in Scarborough that have been most viewed on their website in the past 30 days.

Over the past 12 months, the average property price in the town was £168,709, up 2.44% from the previous period. To see the complete listings for the properties in this gallery, visit zoopla.co.uk and search for the property.

The four-bed semi-detached property on the outskirts of Scarborough tops the list. It is on the market for offers in the region of 270,000.

1. Hackness Road

The four-bed semi-detached property on the outskirts of Scarborough tops the list. It is on the market for offers in the region of 270,000.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Second on the list is an extravagant four-bed detached house, on the market for offers in the region of 2,500,000.

2. Stoney Haggs Rise

Second on the list is an extravagant four-bed detached house, on the market for offers in the region of 2,500,000.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This three-bedroom semi-detached house was the third most popular house in Scarborough on Zoopla. It comes with a guide price of 199,950.

3. Northstead Manor Drive

This three-bedroom semi-detached house was the third most popular house in Scarborough on Zoopla. It comes with a guide price of 199,950.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Eastfield is on the market for 130,000.

4. High Moor Way

This two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Eastfield is on the market for 130,000.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3