Zoopla reveal the 10 most viewed properties in Scarborough in the past 30 days

Over the past 12 months, the average property price in the town was £168,709, up 2.44% from the previous period.

1. Hackness Road The four-bed semi-detached property on the outskirts of Scarborough tops the list. It is on the market for offers in the region of 270,000.

2. Stoney Haggs Rise Second on the list is an extravagant four-bed detached house, on the market for offers in the region of 2,500,000.

3. Northstead Manor Drive This three-bedroom semi-detached house was the third most popular house in Scarborough on Zoopla. It comes with a guide price of 199,950.

4. High Moor Way This two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Eastfield is on the market for 130,000.

