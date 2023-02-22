Angry parents on the side line made refereeing almost impossible. Photo: AdobeStock

There’s an image doing the rounds showing a vast bank of spectators witnessing the historic moment that James surpassed the magic number and nearly every one of them has their phone out to capture the moment.

I imagine most of them had their devices on the video setting as surely no amateur has enough confidence in their abilities with a smartphone to think they can capture a basketball in mid-flight, never mind the split second that it hit the target.

The question that many of us are asking is ‘why?’

This magnificent feat was always going to be huge news, covered in great detail by every network, who had access to high quality footage shot by the most trusted professionals, people who’ve probably never looked back at their work to discover that they had half a thumb over the lens.

I imagine that in many cases, it was to prove that they were there, but surely the obligatory selfie before proceedings started would suffice or, call me old fashioned, they could’ve bought a programme or kept their ticket stub?

The suspicion is that the motivation for so many wanting to watch history play out through a seven inch screen rather than use their own eyes is that they wanted to stick it on their social media accounts as soon as possible.

I suppose that if you’ve shelled out thousands of dollars - which is what it apparently costs to get close to the action in the star-studded NBA - then you probably want to brag about the fact that you were there.

However, how many of us would risk missing out on the moment?

Do people who film everything they go to ever really watch the videos back?

The only time I trawl my vast gallery of pictures and videos is when I’m reminded of a special family occasion that has since been forgotten.

I think we all have to accept that there are some things other people do that we won’t ever fully understand.