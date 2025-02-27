Half of Brits say trustworthiness is key in how they consume media

Across all age groups, trustworthiness remains the top priority | Opti Digital

In an era where misinformation spreads rapidly, users are prioritising sources they perceive as credible.

It comes after a new study by Opti Digital, a leading advertising monetisation platform, which revealed that 50 per cent of Brits admit trustworthiness is the ‘most important’ factor in determining how they consume media.

Trustworthiness remains the top priority across all age groups, but some selection criteria still vary between generations.

Content quality and relevance rank second (28 per cent) for audiences aged 35-55+, indicating a preference for information that aligns with their interests and offers deeper insights.

Meanwhile, younger users aged 18-34 are more influenced by Google Search rankings (29 per cent) and media popularity (24 per cent).

This reflects the challenge of navigating an overwhelming amount of information.

In a digital landscape where countless sources compete for attention, younger audiences may rely more on visibility and social validation to filter and identify trustworthy content.

While content quality plays a pivotal role, the ease with which users can access that content is equally critical, as a third (33 per cent) of respondents reported they would leave a site if it took too long to load.

As more users access content via smartphones, the expectations for speed are higher than ever.

Mobile users, in particular, demand instant access to the content they desire, and slow web performance can quickly lead to frustration.

And users may abandon the site in favour of faster, more reliable alternatives.

The study suggests that publishers must prioritise mobile optimisation, focusing on fast load times and working with an optimised, lightweight ad stack for seamless performance to keep users engaged and retain their audience.

The study also shows that 66 per cent of users across all age groups in the UK agree to give consent for personal data use, making it the only market among those studied—France, Spain, the US, and the UK—where this figure falls below 70 per cent.

Regarding generational differences in consent attitudes, the 18-34 age group is the most willing, with 76 per cent agreeing to give consent.

Meanwhile, the 55+ age group is more hesitant, with only 58 percent agreeing.

These generational variations, coupled with the anticipated decline of third-party cookies, are prompting publishers to seek alternative addressability solutions.

Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital said: “The study’s findings underscore the importance of delivering high-quality content while cultivating trust and ensuring seamless user experiences.

“For Opti Digital, finding the right balance between effective monetisation and user-centric design is essential.

“Publishers who focus on both content quality and ad optimisation will be better positioned to adapt to changing digital trends and build loyal audiences they can successfully monetise.”