IOLLA, was founded in 2015 | No Credit

A leading UK eyewear brand known for its innovative design is celebrating 10 years - and has announced its most ambitious product expansion to date.

IOLLA, founded in 2015, has grown to become a trusted name across the UK.

The brand has worked tirelessly to make people look and feel great in their eyewear, providing a blend of style, innovation and value.

With a focus on offering an affordable yet stylish product range, IOLLA has gained a loyal following and continues to break the mould in a traditional and competitive eyewear industry.

Following their 10-year celebration, IOLLA is now offering its community new sunglasses and custom tint options, with a launch event this weekend, March 29 and 30.

Founder and CEO of IOLLA, Stefan Hunter, said: “For the past decade, we’ve been redefining eyewear, designing frames that blend with style, quality and accessibility.

“Innovation has always been at the heart of IOLLA, and this launch marks our next evolution.”

IOLLA’s new product lineup features a range of fashion-forward designs, including five new coloured tints, four new gradient lenses and 34 new frames across 12 new models.

Customers will now have the opportunity to choose their own custom tints in any of IOLLA’s new or existing frames, allowing them to tailor their IOLLA's completely to match their style.

“By bringing custom-tinted lenses into our offering, we’re giving our customers more freedom than ever to express themselves through their eyewear,” Stefan said.

IOLLA remains committed to its core values - providing high-quality eyewear at accessible prices - and has kept its £85 pricing strategy unchanged, which is a rarity in this economy.

Marketing manager at IOLLA, Kirsty Humpherson, said: "This launch is a direct response to the growing demand for more choice and the ability to express personal style through your eyewear.

"Our new custom tints and sunglass options reflect our continued commitment to innovate and respond to our community's needs."

As IOLLA enters its next decade, the brand remains focused on innovation, simplicity, and maintaining a close relationship with the IOLLA community.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community over the past 10 years," said Stefan.

"The feedback we receive from our customers is what drives us to keep evolving, experimenting and striving to do better.

“We’re excited about the future and look forward to continuing to provide our customers with great eyewear."