Today, Pizza Hut announces its sponsorship of the World Championship Domino Tournament as it kicks off its “Together We Pizza” campaign.

The campaign will surprise and delight communities everywhere as part of a rebrand which will see Pizza Hut splashed across socials, on a creative billboard takeover and in moments of togetherness - even in places you least expect it!

Recognising that pizza is a key ingredient to the moments people are together and those long-lasting memories they create, makes this partnership ever more important.

Ensuring Brits go pizza-mad this summer

World Championship Domino Tournament Chairperson, Garrett Bowers, said “When making plans for game night, Pizza Hut and dominoes are my family’s top choice.

“Both things have an element of community and comfort. That’s why partnering with Pizza Hut to sponsor the World Championship is a natural fit.

“To share our passion for the game of dominoes while supporting our community.”

For over 50 years, Pizza Hut has been at the forefront of playful innovation from the creation of the first ever Stuffed Crust Pizza to introducing the Big New Yorker and Cheesy Bites.

As part of the “Together We Pizza” launch - and Pizza Hut’s dedication to listening to its customers - it has completely overhauled its offering to introduce its new Handcrafted Pizza nationwide to ensure Brits go pizza-mad this summer.

The new craveable, light and airy pizza is set to get mouths watering with taste tests by research company Welwyn Research Limited.

The results revealed that 75% of respondents said the new pizza tasted better than Pizza Hut’s current base, with 92% having stated they’d buy the pizza over the current range.

Whether watching TV, with friends at a restaurant at a summer party, celebrating an anniversary or enjoying a soggy BBQ, Pizza Hut has got it covered this summer, no matter the location or occasion to get people’s cravings fulfilled.

The sourdough style dough, Handcrafted Pizza, replaces Pizza Hut’s classic crust, and is available in all of Hut’s favourite flavours including Margherita, Meat Feast, Pepperoni Feast and the Supreme range.

From July, three limited edition modern pizza recipes will be available as Handcrafted Pizzas - Chicken Fajitas, Pepperoni & Nduja and The Spicy Goat.

To keep updated on all Pizza Hut news, follow us on socials @pizzahutuk and to order the new Handcrafted Pizza, please visit, https://www.pizzahut.co.uk/ and visit in-store.