Scarborough: Reader's letter, Korean Veterans, North of England branch.

Ken Keld with his new book Korea 'The Forgotten War'

This may be of interest to Korean Veterans and their families, I have written a book

about Korea 'The Forgotten War'; it was first published in Korea Title 'You'll go to

Korea' around 1000 copies were sold within the first month and is now available in

UK.

The book is in two parts Part One is about my own personal experiences,

Part Two contains stories of other individuals, it illustrates the day to day activities

of front line soldiers and their supporting arms, of which mostly were teen age

National Service conscripts.