Scarborough: Reader's letter, Korean Veterans, North of England branch.

Ken Keld has written a book that may be of interest to Korean Veterans and their families

By Sally Todd, Editorial Assistant
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 11:35 am
Ken Keld with his new book Korea 'The Forgotten War'
Ken Keld with his new book Korea 'The Forgotten War'

This may be of interest to Korean Veterans and their families, I have written a book

about Korea 'The Forgotten War'; it was first published in Korea Title 'You'll go to

Korea' around 1000 copies were sold within the first month and is now available in

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

UK.

The book is in two parts Part One is about my own personal experiences,

Part Two contains stories of other individuals, it illustrates the day to day activities

of front line soldiers and their supporting arms, of which mostly were teen age

National Service conscripts.

The price is £12.30 including P & P, which can be purchased direct fro me: Ken Keld, 2, Penton Road, Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3TQ. Tel: 01723 585912.