Scarborough: Reader's letter, Korean Veterans, North of England branch.
Ken Keld has written a book that may be of interest to Korean Veterans and their families
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 6:00 pm
Monday, 7th February 2022, 11:35 am
This may be of interest to Korean Veterans and their families, I have written a book
about Korea 'The Forgotten War'; it was first published in Korea Title 'You'll go to
Korea' around 1000 copies were sold within the first month and is now available in
UK.
The book is in two parts Part One is about my own personal experiences,
Part Two contains stories of other individuals, it illustrates the day to day activities
of front line soldiers and their supporting arms, of which mostly were teen age
National Service conscripts.
The price is £12.30 including P & P, which can be purchased direct fro me: Ken Keld, 2, Penton Road, Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3TQ. Tel: 01723 585912.