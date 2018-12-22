£1,000 council grant supports series of stroke group visits

Ryedale Stroke Group ran a programme of summer trips this year, visiting five different venues across North Yorkshire.

The programme was funded by a grant of £1,000 from Ryedale District Council and provided much pleasure for a group of people whose lives have been impacted by a stroke.

Venues included in the programme were various in nature, including the Lifeboat station in Scarborough; Sledmere House, Wold’s Way Lavender, North York Moors to see the heather, and finally thanks to Pickering Rotarians a trip to Whitby on the North York Moors Railway.

A stroke group spokesman said: “The aims of the programme was to provide accessible transport to a venue chosen by the members of the group and home again: to carry out risk assessments of the venues to ensure that access and facilities were adequate for the needs of the group; and to provide adequate support for those needing help.

“With close co-operation with Ryecat the transport was arranged; risk assessments done, information sent out to all members, and helpers organised. The only thing which could not be arranged was the unpredictable Yorkshire weather.

“We would like to thank RDC for the financial help so that this programme could be arranged giving so many families a day out in the company of others they have got to know who have also been affected by a stroke in some way and so who understand the difficulties often unseen of life after a stroke.”