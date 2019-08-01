£1,500 donation means 100-year-old Ryedale village show must go on!

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Thornton-le-Dale Show by generously donating a total of £1,500 to the event.

The donation will go directly towards funding a new temporary road to ease concerns regarding accessibility, should weather conditions be poor.

In 2017, the show suffered a huge loss due to poor weather conditions causing saturated grounds, which prevented vehicles travelling to the show.

Although a loss of this magnitude will take several years to recover from, the generous donation of £1,500 from David Wilson Homes will start the process to ensure that in future years the show can go ahead, rain or shine.

David Wilson Homes will be present at the show, providing prospective homeowners with information about its new Heather Croft development in Pickering which is due to launch on Saturday August 24.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to show our support for Thornton-le-Dale Show, especially on the 100th year of the annual event taking place.

“It’s set to be a wonderful occasion and the David Wilson Homes team will be there to answer any questions about our exciting new development, Heather Croft.”

In addition to the £1,500 donation, David Wilson Homes is also handing out a total of 500 branded golden retriever soft toys to local children and enlisting the help of a golden retriever mascot to entertain people throughout the day.