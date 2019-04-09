£1 million repair works to Whitby sewer network to finish next month

Repairs to Whitby’s sewer network which has cost more than £1 million will finish next month, Yorkshire Water has confirmed.

The company has been dealing with a failure in its Endeavour Wharf network which has required the company to take over part of one of the town’s car parks in order to rectify it.

On Monday, Yorkshire Water’s coastal delivery and engagement manager Geraldine Tebb briefed Scarborough’s borough councillors on the project, which has been ongoing since December.

She told them the whole project had cost “more than £1 million” and had been a 10 out of 10 on the difficulty scale.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she said: “In December we identified an issue with one of our sewer pipes that runs underneath the Church Street car park in Whitby which was resulting in some flows from our Endeavour Wharf pumping station recirculating through our network and not reaching the treatment works.

“At the time we carried out a temporary repair, but over the last few months we have been working to replace the pipework to provide a longer-term fix.

“The repair has been challenging as the pipe is contained within a well that provides storage for waste water during heavy rain and high tides.

“This meant we had to wait for suitable weather to carry out the work safely. At times we also used divers to carry out the work.

“Our aim was always to complete the work ahead of the start of the bathing season in May and I am pleased to say that we are making good progress and we are currently on track to have completed the work and be off site by May 3.

“We’d like to thank local people for their patience whilst we carried out the work and apologise for any disruption caused.”