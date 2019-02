After the astonishing picture sent in by a reader showing a man taking a selfie in front a huge wave, we've been looking in our archive to find 10 shots from years gone by showing the power of the sea. Which one's your favourite?

1. Marine Drive, 2018 The iconic statue of "Freddie Gilroy" takes a pounding from huge waves. Picture by Tony Bartholomew.

2. Marine Drive, 1958 Waves foamed 40-50 feet into the air over Marine Drive.

3. The Spa, 2010 Waves crash against the sea wall at the Spa.

4. Marine Drive, 2018 Huge waves batter the sea defences on Marine Drive. Picture by Tony Bartholomew.

